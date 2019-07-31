CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019
_____
874 FPUS55 KPSR 310912
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
211 AM MST Wed Jul 31 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-312300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
211 AM MST Wed Jul 31 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. heavy
rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Highs 92 to 96. East wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of
an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 77 to 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 101. East wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 86. Northwest wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 102 to 106. East wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 107.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-312300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
211 AM MST Wed Jul 31 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. heavy
rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an
inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 95 to 100. East wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer. Highs 100 to 105. East wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.
$$
AZZ553-554-312300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
211 AM MST Wed Jul 31 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. heavy
rainfall in the morning. Not as warm. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of
an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102. East wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107. Light wind in
the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.
$$
CAZ566-312300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
211 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.
$$
CAZ562-312300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
211 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.
$$
CAZ560-561-312300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
211 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not
as warm. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.
$$
