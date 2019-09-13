CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

_____

105 FPUS55 KPSR 130857

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

157 AM MST Fri Sep 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-132300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

157 AM MST Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs 102 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Lows 78 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 101 to 105. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows

76 to 82. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as warm. Highs 96 to 100. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-132300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

157 AM MST Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 71 to 81. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows 69 to 79. East wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

AZZ553-554-132300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

157 AM MST Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Warmer. Lows 71 to 81. East wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Hot. Highs

100 to 105. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy.

Lows 69 to 79. East wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 96 to 101. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-132300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

157 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Light wind in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ562-132300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

157 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ560-561-132300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

157 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather