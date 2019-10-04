CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

217 AM MST Fri Oct 4 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

217 AM MST Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 92 to 96. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

217 AM MST Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

217 AM MST Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

92 to 97. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

217 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

217 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

217 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

