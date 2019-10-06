CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

841 FPUS55 KPSR 061047

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

347 AM MST Sun Oct 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-062300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

347 AM MST Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 96. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 67 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-062300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

347 AM MST Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-062300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

347 AM MST Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 92 to

97. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ566-062300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

347 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-062300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

347 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-062300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

347 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

