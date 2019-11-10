CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

559 FPUS55 KPSR 100810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Sun Nov 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Light wind in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 80.

AZZ541-549-555-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 76 to 81. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ553-554-102300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 AM MST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind in the morning

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1209 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1209 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ560-561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1209 AM PST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

