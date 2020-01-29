CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

_____

518 FPUS55 KPSR 291010

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

309 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

309 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 67. Light wind in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

309 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

309 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ565-292300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

209 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ563-567-292300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

209 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 77. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

209 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 76. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming north

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

209 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

209 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 57 to 67.

North wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning increasing

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 25 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather