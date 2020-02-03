CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

_____

333 FPUS55 KPSR 030920

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

219 AM MST Mon Feb 3 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

219 AM MST Mon Feb 3 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Highs 58 to 62. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy and much colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 52 to 54. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-032300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

219 AM MST Mon Feb 3 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder. Lows 25 to 35. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ565-032300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

119 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and much colder. Lows 31 to 41. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 56 to 61. North wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ563-032300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

119 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 58 to 63. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Breezy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. North wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ567-032300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

119 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows 27 to 37. North wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-032300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

119 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 59 to 64. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-032300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

119 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 57 to 62.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-032300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

119 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 44 to 54. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows 25 to 35. North wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 42 to 52. North wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 24 to 34. North wind 25 to

35 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather