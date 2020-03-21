CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

141 AM MST Sat Mar 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 74. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 53. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light wind in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. Light wind

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

