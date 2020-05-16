CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

155 AM MST Sat May 16 2020

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

155 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

155 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

155 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 85 to

95. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 82 to 92. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

