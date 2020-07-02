CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

_____

725 FPUS55 KPSR 020904

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

204 AM MST Thu Jul 2 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-022300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

204 AM MST Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light wind in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-022300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

204 AM MST Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light wind in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

AZZ553-554-022300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

204 AM MST Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-022300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-022300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-561-022300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

204 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

_____

