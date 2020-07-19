CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

669 FPUS55 KPSR 192103

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

202 PM MST Sun Jul 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

202 PM MST Sun Jul 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 82 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 108. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

102 to 106. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-201100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

202 PM MST Sun Jul 19 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light wind in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

202 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

76 to 86. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Hot. Highs

109 to 114. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 72 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

202 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 80 to 90. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Not as warm. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

202 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather