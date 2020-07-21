CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

087 FPUS55 KPSR 211038

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

338 AM MST Tue Jul 21 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-212300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

338 AM MST Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Isolated

sprinkles in the morning. Highs 104 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 80 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 81 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

AZZ541-549-555-212300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

338 AM MST Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs 102 to 107. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ553-554-212300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

338 AM MST Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ566-212300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

338 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ562-212300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

338 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 20 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ560-561-212300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

338 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

