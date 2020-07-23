CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

913 FPUS55 KPSR 231016

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

315 AM MST Thu Jul 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

316 AM MST Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 85. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 78 to 84. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 97 to

100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-232300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

316 AM MST Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

AZZ553-554-232300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

316 AM MST Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 98 to 103. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100 to 105. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-232300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

316 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ562-232300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

316 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ560-561-232300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

316 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather