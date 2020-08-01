CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

532 FPUS55 KPSR 011046

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

345 AM MST Sat Aug 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-012300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

345 AM MST Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 113. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

AZZ541-549-012300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

345 AM MST Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ565-012300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

345 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ563-012300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

345 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ567-012300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

345 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

345 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

345 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 84 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

345 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

