CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

546 FPUS55 KPSR 232128

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

228 PM MST Sun Aug 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-241100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

228 PM MST Sun Aug 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM MST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 83 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 111 to 113. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

$$

AZZ549-555-241100-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

228 PM MST Sun Aug 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM MST

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 77 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 78 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ563-241100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

228 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ567-241100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

228 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

very hot. Highs 110 to 115. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-241100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

228 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ562-241100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

228 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 84 to 94. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 83 to 93. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ560-561-241100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

228 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

