CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

346 FPUS55 KPSR 242050

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 PM MST Mon Aug 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 PM MST Mon Aug 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 84 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 113. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 108 to 111. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

149 PM MST Mon Aug 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 78 to 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 107 to 112. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

102 to 107. Chance of rain 10 percent.

$$

CAZ564-251100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-

Including the city of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs

149 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ568-251100-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

149 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ563-251100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

149 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 80 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ567-251100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

149 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Light wind in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

149 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. West wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

149 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Windy.

Lows 83 to 93. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 83 to 93. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 84 to 94. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

149 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather