CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

234 FPUS55 KPSR 252052

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 PM MST Tue Aug 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-261100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 PM MST Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 84 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze and hot. Highs 109 to 112. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Hot. Highs 109 to 112.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 89. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 102 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 101 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-261100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 PM MST Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Haze

through the night. Lows 77 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

99 to 104.

$$

CAZ564-261100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-

Including the city of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs

151 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ563-567-261100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

151 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

151 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

151 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 84 to 94. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 83 to 93. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 82 to 92. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

151 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

151 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

_____

