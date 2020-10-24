CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

838 FPUS55 KPSR 240836

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

135 AM MST Sat Oct 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-242300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

135 AM MST Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 87. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 54 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs 68 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-242300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

135 AM MST Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

81 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs

66 to 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-242300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

135 AM MST Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-242300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

135 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.

Highs 69 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-242300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

135 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs 78 to 83. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy

and cooler. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 67 to

72. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-242300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

135 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Cooler.

Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 52 to 62. North

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

