CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

_____

575 FPUS55 KPSR 270852

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 68 to 72. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of through the day. Cooler. Highs 61 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to 45. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 55 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of through the day. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

36 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 52 to 57. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-272300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

151 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light wind in the morning

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of through the day. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 53 to 58.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1251 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

43 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy and cooler.

Highs 61 to 66. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and colder.

Lows 38 to 48. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1251 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Windy and cooler.

Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows

43 to 53. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1251 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of through the night. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 4500 feet. Cooler. Highs 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

