CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

_____

760 FPUS55 KPSR 310810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-312300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 34 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-312300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-312300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 39. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light wind in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-312300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1209 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-312300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1209 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-312300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1209 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

