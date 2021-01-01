CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

395 FPUS55 KPSR 010812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

111 AM MST Fri Jan 1 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-012300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 64. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

AZZ541-549-555-012300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-012300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind in the morning becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-012300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1211 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-012300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1211 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-012300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1211 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 64. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

