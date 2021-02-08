CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

_____

024 FPUS55 KPSR 080936

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

235 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-081100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

235 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-081100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

235 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-081100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

235 AM MST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

135 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

135 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

135 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather