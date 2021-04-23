CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

_____

338 FPUS55 KPSR 230818

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Fri Apr 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-231100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 AM MST Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-231100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 AM MST Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.

Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-231100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 AM MST Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 52 to 62. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 52 to 62. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 55 to 65. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and cooler.

Lows 50 to 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather