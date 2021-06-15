CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

239 AM MST Tue Jun 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

239 AM MST Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze with areas of smoke in the afternoon.

very hot. Highs 113 to 117. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 82 to 90.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 116. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 91. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

AZZ541-549-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

239 AM MST Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Haze with areas of smoke through the day. very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze with areas of smoke through the night. Lows 77 to 87.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

239 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119. East wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 115 to 120.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 116 to 121.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

239 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 115 to 120. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 93. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. North wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 84 to 94. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 115 to 120.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 117 to 122.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

239 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 114. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 79 to 89. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

$$

