CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

532 FPUS55 KPSR 200702

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1201 AM MST Mon Sep 20 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1201 AM MST Mon Sep 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

AZZ541-549-555-201100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1201 AM MST Mon Sep 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

AZZ553-554-201100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1201 AM MST Mon Sep 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1201 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1201 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ560-561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1201 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

