CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

074 FPUS55 KPSR 220820

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

119 AM MST Sat Jan 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

119 AM MST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 68. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-221100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

119 AM MST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows

40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 39 to 49. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

AZZ553-554-221100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

119 AM MST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. East wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

36 to 46. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ565-221100-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

1219 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as

cool. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

64 to 69. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ563-567-221100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1219 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1219 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1219 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1219 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

