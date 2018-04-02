CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

432 FPUS55 KREV 021030

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 33 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Heavy rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 45 to 55.

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Heavy rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Heavy rain. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 50 to 60.

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 21 to

31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Heavy rain and heavy snow. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

http://weather.gov/reno

