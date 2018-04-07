CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 9500 feet lowering to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph decreasing to 100 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level lowering to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level lowering to 9500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs 50 to 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 105 mph decreasing to 90 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

