CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

134 FPUS55 KREV 132230

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-141500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

24 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 18 to 23. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

44 to 54.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-141500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 58 to 68. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 20 to

25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 27 to

32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

55 to 65.

$$

CAZ071-141500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 23 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

53 to 63.

$$

CAZ073-141500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 70 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60.

$$

