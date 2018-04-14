CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

486 FPUS55 KREV 142231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-151500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches

with 4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

85 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

21 to 31.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-151500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain and snow likely. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches with 1 to 3 inches above 5000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

51. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ071-151500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches west of

highway 395 with 1 to 4 inches east of highway 395. Lows 22 to

32. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 24 to 34. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ073-151500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows 20 to 30.

South winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 60 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

19 to 29.

$$

