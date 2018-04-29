CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

490 FPUS55 KREV 292230

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-301500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering

to lake level. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers

after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 23 to 28. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows

25 to 35. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-301500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 78.

$$

CAZ071-301500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms, isolated showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet. Highs 50 to

60. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with possible

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then scattered

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 28 to

33. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 77.

$$

CAZ073-301500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms, isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 25 to

35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

