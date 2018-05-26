CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

609 FPUS55 KREV 262140

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

240 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-271600-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

240 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Snow level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows

33 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

60 to 70. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-271600-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

240 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ071-271600-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

240 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 40 to

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ073-271600-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

240 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level

9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

61 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74.

$$

_____

