CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-191500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 40 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-191500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 50 to 60.

CAZ071-191500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 40 to

50. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 44 to 54.

CAZ073-191500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 39 to 49.

