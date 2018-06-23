CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

848 FPUS55 KREV 232231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-241500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. East winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-241500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

76 to 86.

$$

CAZ071-241500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ073-241500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather