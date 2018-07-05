CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

664 FPUS55 KREV 052231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-061500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 81 to

91.

CAZ070-NVZ005-061500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 55 to 65.

CAZ071-061500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 48 to 58.

CAZ073-061500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to

90. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 42 to 52.

