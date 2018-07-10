CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

157 FPUS55 KREV 102232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-111500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 79 to 89.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-111500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 57 to 67.

$$

CAZ071-111500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ073-111500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 55. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55. South winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

