CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
CAZ072-NVZ002-151500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
80 to 90.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 79 to 89.
CAZ070-NVZ005-151500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to
102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 59 to 69.
CAZ071-151500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 52 to 62. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 50 to
60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 83 to 93.
CAZ073-151500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 56.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to
92. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
45 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to
95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 45 to 55.
