CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 57 to

67.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to

100.

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 52 to

62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

Mono County-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

areas of smoke through the day. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and

areas of smoke through the night. Lows 52 to 62. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 82 to 92.

