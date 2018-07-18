CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-191500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 49 to 59. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ070-NVZ005-191500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows 58 to

68.

CAZ071-191500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 52 to

62.

CAZ073-191500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

50 to 60. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 95. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 48 to 58.

