CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

555 FPUS55 KREV 271031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 41 to 51.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 105. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 56 to 66.

$$

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 91 to 101. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 48 to 58.

$$

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze through the night. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather