CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018

371 FPUS55 KREV 051031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 34 to 44. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 95. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 57 to

67.

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 43 to 53.

