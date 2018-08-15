CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

947 FPUS55 KREV 152232

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-161500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 40 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-161500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze through the

night. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 54 to

64.

CAZ071-161500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze through the night. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 46 to 56.

CAZ073-161500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze through the

night. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through

the day. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Haze. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 39 to 49.

