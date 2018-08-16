CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
875 FPUS55 KREV 161031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the
night. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 38 to 48.
CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 51 to 61. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 53 to
63.
CAZ071-170300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 45 to 55.
CAZ073-170300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.
Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to
50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 36 to 46. West
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 36 to 46.
