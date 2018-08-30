CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

790 FPUS55 KREV 301031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 34 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 48 to 58.

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 41 to 51.

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 33 to 43.

