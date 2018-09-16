CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

803 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-161815-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

803 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 29 to

39.

CAZ070-NVZ005-161815-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

803 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 39 to

49.

CAZ071-161815-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

803 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 32 to

42.

CAZ073-161815-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

803 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 27 to

37.

