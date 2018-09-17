CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

750 FPUS55 KREV 172231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-181500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

64 to 74.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-181500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ071-181500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ073-181500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 29 to 39.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather