CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

867 FPUS55 KREV 232231

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-241500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

30 to 40.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-241500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

75 to 85.

$$

CAZ071-241500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

70 to 80.

$$

CAZ073-241500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 26 to 36.

$$

_____

