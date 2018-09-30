CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

617 FPUS55 KREV 301031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-010300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ070-NVZ005-010300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ071-010300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 62 to 72. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ073-010300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

