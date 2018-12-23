CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

153 FPUS55 KREV 231131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches with 1 to 5 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows

18 to 28. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 35. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 27 to 32.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 2 to 4 inches

above 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 24 to 29. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs

37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 30 to 35. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 47.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Highs

33 to 38.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7000 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to the valley floor. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

Lows 8 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

zero to 10 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 32.

$$

_____

