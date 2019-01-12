CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

063 FPUS55 KREV 121132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 22 to

32. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to

33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs 32 to 37. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow and rain. Highs 31 to

41. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 18 to 28. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.

Highs 36 to 46. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 46.

$$

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

46. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 18 to 28. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to

43. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to

27. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to

27.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain

likely. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

47.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather